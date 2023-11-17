Boston Partners Invests $151.75 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 826,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,752,000. Boston Partners owned 0.62% of CDW as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $219.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

