Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.30% of HCA Healthcare worth $245,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $240.42 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

