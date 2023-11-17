Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,011,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183,852 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.43% of SLM worth $162,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. CWM LLC raised its stake in SLM by 138.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SLM by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.