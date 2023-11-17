Boston Partners Purchases 1,096,515 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4,300.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,515 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.51% of Dollar General worth $190,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $260.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

