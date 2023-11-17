Boston Partners Purchases 12,574 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.99% of nVent Electric worth $170,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

NVT opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

