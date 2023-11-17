Boston Partners Purchases 16,347 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Boston Partners grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.53% of American Electric Power worth $231,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

