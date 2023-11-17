Boston Partners Purchases 165 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Partners boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.87% of PPG Industries worth $303,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 103,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $137.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.