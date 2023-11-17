Boston Partners Purchases 6,593 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.45% of Norfolk Southern worth $231,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $209.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

