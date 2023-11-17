Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 3,315,717 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,315,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,247,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.41% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.8 %

BWA opened at $34.08 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

