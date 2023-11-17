Boston Partners Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.71% of Expedia Group worth $277,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $134.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

