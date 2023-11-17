Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 924,508 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.65% of Qorvo worth $165,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $94.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.