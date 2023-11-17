Boston Partners Sells 11,399,775 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,735,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,399,775 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of America worth $222,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after buying an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.68 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.