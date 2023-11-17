Boston Partners Sells 1,416 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.44% of NVR worth $298,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,290.59 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,295.51 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,911.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,017.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,548. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

