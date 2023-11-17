Boston Partners Sells 180,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.00% of Zimmer Biomet worth $303,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

