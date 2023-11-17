Boston Partners Sells 214,228 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214,228 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of American International Group worth $154,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

