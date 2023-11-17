Boston Partners Sells 46,303 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,303 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.18% of BWX Technologies worth $273,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.