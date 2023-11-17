Boston Partners Sells 69,223 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.47% of Nexstar Media Group worth $268,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

