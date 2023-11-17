Boston Partners Sells 7,532 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.61% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $165,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 166,320 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,469.04 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,278.59 and a twelve month high of $1,617.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,499.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.39.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

