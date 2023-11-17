Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$260.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$270.00 to C$260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$270.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$271.50.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$250.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$242.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$242.76. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$197.66 and a twelve month high of C$256.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

