Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$300.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$290.00 to C$300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$270.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$271.50.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$250.95 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$197.66 and a 1 year high of C$256.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$242.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$242.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

