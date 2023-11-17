Brady Co. (BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 31st

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Brady has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Brady has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Down 1.6 %

BRC opened at $53.42 on Friday. Brady has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brady

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brady by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.