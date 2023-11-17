Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BMS opened at GBX 233 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.70 million, a PE ratio of 776.67 and a beta of 1.09. Braemar has a twelve month low of GBX 215 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 350 ($4.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.60.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

