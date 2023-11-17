Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braemar Price Performance
Shares of LON:BMS opened at GBX 233 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.70 million, a PE ratio of 776.67 and a beta of 1.09. Braemar has a twelve month low of GBX 215 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 350 ($4.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.60.
Braemar Company Profile
