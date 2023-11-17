Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Up 2.9%

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.40 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 200,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 130,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The firm has a market cap of £5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.