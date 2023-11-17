BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

BRF Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.10.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRF will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BRF by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 5,357,987 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in BRF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 360,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

