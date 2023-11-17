Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 0.55 -$13.75 million ($0.47) -1.17 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.37 $64.39 million $3.71 19.92

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broad Street Realty and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -18.41% -19.75% -2.06% Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Broad Street Realty on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

