Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Target Price at GBX 2,079.17

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($25.53).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.03) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,507.46%.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Featured Stories
