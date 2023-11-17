Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Target Price at GBX 625.60

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.60 ($7.68).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BP from GBX 530 ($6.51) to GBX 600 ($7.37) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on BP from GBX 515 ($6.32) to GBX 555 ($6.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BP from GBX 490 ($6.02) to GBX 525 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 468.40 ($5.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 490.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 447.20 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 2,017.54%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £377.41 ($463.48). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,117. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

