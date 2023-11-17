Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) PT at $32.00

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,509 shares of company stock worth $12,909,773. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

