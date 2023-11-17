Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $581.85

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $579.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $465.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.08 and a 200 day moving average of $495.23. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $257.50 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

