Brokerages Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target at $39.00

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,125 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,605,500.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $34.60 on Friday. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

