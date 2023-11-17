Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Price Target at C$18.69

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

TSE:LUG opened at C$15.41 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.12 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 88.71%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

