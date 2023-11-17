Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price at $548.17

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $551.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of MPWR opened at $536.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $336.63 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

