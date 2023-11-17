Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $65.09

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

