Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $245.25

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.41. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $168.52 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

