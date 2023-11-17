Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $20.83

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard acquired 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.05 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.96.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

