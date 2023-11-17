Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 million, a P/E ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 0.87. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spero Therapeutics

In other Spero Therapeutics news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $50,159.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $69,298. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

