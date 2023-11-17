BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 325,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 380,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

BRP Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $6,037,026.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BRP Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $6,037,026.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,868 shares of company stock valued at $13,619,397. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in BRP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BRP Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BRP Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BRP Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group



BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

