BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Dividend History for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

