Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $568,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Buckle by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Buckle by 241.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 41.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKE

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.