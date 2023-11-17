Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $64,912,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Shares of BLDR opened at $130.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

