Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Announces Dividend of GBX 18.30

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.22) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Burberry Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,567 ($19.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,230.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,832.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,093.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,512.50 ($18.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,656 ($32.62).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRBY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.39) price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,614 ($19.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,040.67 ($25.06).
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
