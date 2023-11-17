Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Announces Dividend of GBX 18.30

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.22) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,567 ($19.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,230.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,832.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,093.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,512.50 ($18.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,656 ($32.62).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRBY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.39) price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,614 ($19.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,040.67 ($25.06).

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.