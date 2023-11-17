Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Burney Co. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

