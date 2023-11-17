Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 257.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,130,000 after purchasing an additional 376,006 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 364,900 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.