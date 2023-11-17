Burney Co. Has $1.71 Million Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,395 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.18 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

