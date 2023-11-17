Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $295.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.