Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

