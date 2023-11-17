Burney Co. Sells 457 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

