Burney Co. Trims Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

