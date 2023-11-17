C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Reduced by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $81.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.73.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

