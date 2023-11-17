CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 204,737 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.58% of CAE worth $183,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 74.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CAE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

